Heaven is a place on earth at this dreamy museum inspired by clouds

Step into this heavenly kindergarten and museum in China. Inspired by the soft shape of clouds, X+Living has carefully designed a 137,000 square feet space with the purpose of giving kids a place where they can grow up naturally and freely.

The company revealed that they want “to provide children with a dreamy space, under the objective condition that the architectural structure could not be changed.”

They also explained how the designer wants to dedicate this space to children, “making the space modeling shapes like soft and puffy clouds. In the white and dreamy clouds, a school full of love and freedom is gently wrapped.”

With a focus on art and architecture, kids can enter the “museum” through a fascinating lobby that features a galaxy light stripe with lamps, surrounded by white walls that can be used to display artwork and information.

The designer wants the space to be used as a gallery for the children’s work, as the company believes that preschool education is the first social experience in children’s life, so they are focused on giving them positive memories and expanding their interests and imagination.

The space has a swimming pool, game rooms, and an auditorium that was created with softness in mind and pastel colors, with additional areas for dance and music, and if this wasn’t enough, kids can get a taste of the real world with a simulation city that has supermarkets and hospitals.