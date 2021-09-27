Hispanic and Latinx business owners you can support the entire year

Daniella Levy is the CEO and co-founder of Happy V, a vaginal wellness company shaking up the industry with high-quality, safe, innovative, and affordable products; easy-to-understand + educational health content; and destigmatizing the way society views talks about women’s health. Hans Graubard is the COO and co-founder of Happy V. Hans has been around dietary supplements literally his entire life. His family founded Nutrition Formulators — a dietary supplement contract manufacturing facility over 27 years ago. His experience and knowledge in nutritional supplements have created a unique experience for Happy V by producing high-quality products and the first vertically integrated women‘s wellness company.

How did the company start?