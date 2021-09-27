Daniella Levy and Hans Graubard founders of Happy V
Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic and Latinx business owners you can support the entire year

They are inspiring, committed, and passionate about their brand!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

They are inspiring, committed, and passionate about their brand. For them, representing hardworking Latinx in the United States is a priority, while providing high-quality services and products is imperative.

Find below the story of Hispanic and Latinx business owners you can support the entire year.

Daniella Levy and Hans Graubard

Daniella Levy and Hans Graubard founders of Happy V©Happy V
Who are Daniella Levy and Hans Graubard?
How did the company start?
Daniella Levy and Hans Graubard founders of Happy V©Happy V
Happy V

Shadiah Sigala

Shadiah Sigala©Kinside
Who is Shadiah Sigala?
How did the company start?
Shadiah Sigala©Kinside

What is Kinside’s mission?

Jaime Dávila

Jaime Dávila is the President of Campanario Entertainment©Zach Lyons
Jaime Dávila, President of Campanario Entertainment
Who is Jaime Dávila?
How did the company start?
Martha Cisneros and Erlinda A. Doherty

Martha Cisneros and Erlinda A. Doherty©Latinas Wine Club
Martha Cisneros and Erlinda A. Doherty
Who are Martha Cisneros and Erlinda A. Doherty?
How did the company start?

Tai Adaya

Tai Adaya©Courtesy
Tai Adaya, Founder and CEO of HABIT
Who is Tai Adaya?
How did the company start?
Kathleen Fuentes

Kathleen Fuentes©Courtesy
Who is Kathleen Fuentes?
Tell us about your company
Lights Lacquer©Lights Lacquer
Lights Lacquer

Ylette Luis

Ylette Luis©Courtesy
Ylette Luis
Who is Ylette Luis?
Tell us about XIO
XIO by Ylette©XIO by Ylette
XIO by Ylette

Josh Molina

Josh Molina, founder of Makers & Finders©Agencies
Josh Molina, founder of Makers & Finders
Who is Josh Molina?
Tell us about Makers & Finders
Makers & Finders Las Vegas©Adrianne Lopez
Makers & Finders Las Vegas

Joanna Vargas

Joanna Vargas©Kat Slootsky
Joanna Vargas is a recognized skincare expert and founder of her eponymous skincare collection
Who is Joanna Vargas?
Why did you choose a career in the beauty industry?
How do you celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

Carin Luna-Ostaseski

Carin Luna-Ostaseski founder of SIA Scotch Whisky©Agencies
Carin Luna-Ostaseski founder of SIA Scotch Whisky
Who is Carin Luna-Ostaseski?
How did the company start?
Genesis Velazquez

Genesis Velazquez, founder of Elitegen Innovation©Agencies
Genesis Velazquez, founder of Elitegen Innovation
Who is Genesis Velazquez?
Tell us about your brand

