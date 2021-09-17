According to a report from Mental Health America, the Latinx community is seen as “happy people” by 66% of the United States population. However, mental health is an issue that affects over ten million Latinos/nas/ne.

In 2020, 16% of people reported having a mental illness. It is essential to highlight that 18.3% of the U.S population is estimated to be Latinx or Hispanic.

Unfortunately, the stigma surrounding this topic can feel like it is embedded in the community’s ADN. Discussing mental health problems can create embarrassment and shame for the family, resulting in fewer people seeking treatment. But although there’s still a long road ahead, more Latinx people accept that seeing a mental health specialist doesn’t mean that they are locos (crazy).

On 5% of healthcare providers specialize in mental health. And there is also a shortage of bilingual or Spanish-speaking professionals; therefore, we want to use our platform to share resources in both languages.

Bilingual Mental health resources for the Latinx community

Healing Voices

“Healing Voices‘’ is a free mental health resource that addresses “a critical gap in the farmworker organizing ecosystem – focusing on healing personal and community trauma as a needed step in increasing power for farmworkers to be drivers of change.” Learn more here.

Latinx Therapy

Latinx Therapy is a directory and a bilingual podcast that destigmatizes mental health myths and provides education to combat the stigma through technology and in-person services. Adriana Alejandra Alejandre founded the platform after becoming a single teen mom with postpartum depression. She turned her frustration in finding relatable, relevant resources into the go-to place for her Latinx community to find a therapist. Learn more here.

Latinx Psychotherapy

Dr. Sophia Aguirre, Ph.D., CGP, founded the Aguirre Center for Inclusive Psychotherapy and Latinx Psychotherapy, an online therapy for Latinx that is culturally responsive, LGBTQ-affirming, trauma-informed, and sex-positive. Dr. Aguirre is accepting new clients. Learn more here.

Therapy for Latinx