Beloved Latinx-owned beauty, food, and decor businesses across the country

Ahead of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), Yelp, an online table reservation service and crowd-sourced platform with millions of reviews about businesses is releasing a list with beloved beauty, food, home, and decor businesses across the country.

According to Yelp, they have seen an increased consumer interest for Latinx-owned businesses over the last year. The company revealed that the rate of searches jumped by 313% in June 2021 compared to the same period the year before. Nail salons rates went up 954%, and hair salons went up 5,154%.

Whether it is through food or beauty, these small business owners always share heritage and history, and you can support and celebrate them whenever you are.

Find below the complete list of 2021 beloved Latinx-run businesses, according to Yelp.

BEAUTY

Brow Babes Denver - Denver, CO

Brow Babes Denver is on a mission to change “lives one brow service at a time.” Multiple reviews refer to the brow artists as magicians, offering a range of options to keep your brows in check, including shaping, waxing, microblading, and eyebrow lamination. Yelper Marshall D. says, “I wouldn‘t trust anyone else with my brows.”

Capitol City Barbershop - Austin, TX

Located in the heart of South Austin, Capitol City Barbershop provides an authentic barbershop experience, with a range of men‘s grooming services from “trendy-classic” haircuts for men and kids, beard trims, hot towels, and straight razor shaves. Owner and barber Oscar G., a native Austinite, has been mastering his craft for almost 30 years and says he loves building lasting relationships with loyal patrons coming back for years and even has 3rd and 4th generation clients within families.

Chillhouse Soho - New York, NY