Do you know how the companies you do business with are protecting your information? Or do you cross your fingers or pray that everything will be okay? Cybercriminals continue to make headlines with their stealthy attacks on government agencies to big businesses and individuals. No one is safe!

The majority of us have been hacked at least once in our life. Still, if you are among the lucky ones that have never go through this nerve-wracking and frightening experience, you can live without any worries if you follow the proper indications on how to protect your accounts.

What the hack? Things you can do every day to stop cybercriminals from stealing your information

Luckily, IT consultant Jeff Birner is here to help us all on being less vulnerable to cybercrime. “It’s time to take matters into your own hands,” suggests the cybersecurity expert. “You are your own biggest weakness, but changing just a few of your behaviors can reduce the chances that your online accounts get breached,” he said.

Here are some of Birner’s tips for protecting yourself from cyber-attacks:

Use Multi-Factor Authentication

Arguably the most effective thing you can do to protect your online accounts is turning on multi-factor, or two-factor, authentication for as many of your accounts as possible. The method uses a secondary piece of information—often a code generated by an app or sent via SMS—alongside a password.

This secondary piece of information helps to prove if you are really trying to log in, as the codes are often accessed on the phone in your pocket. Even if you do have a password that’s easy to guess (we’ll get to that shortly), an attacker is unlikely to get access to an account with multi-factor authentication turned on unless they have your phone.

Get a Password Manager

It’s 2021. You shouldn’t be using “password” or “12345” for any of your passwords—even if it’s a throwaway account.

All the passwords you use for your online accounts should be strong and unique. They should be long, include a mixture of different character types, and not be used across multiple websites. Your Twitter password shouldn’t be the same as your online banking one; your home Wi-Fi network shouldn’t use the same credentials as your Amazon account.

Password managers create strong passwords for you and store them securely. Plus, you never have to struggle to remember a forgotten password again.

Learn How to Spot a Phishing Attack

Quickly clicking can be your worst enemy. When a new email or text message arrives, including something that can be tapped or clicked, our instinct is to click. Don’t. Hackers have used the pandemic as a cover to launch wave after wave of phishing attacks and dumb Google Drive scams. Be cautious, think before you click, and download files only from people and sources you know and trust.

Update Everything