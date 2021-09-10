Casper Smart
Get swept away

Would you like to dance with Beau Casper Smart?

The 34-year-old `Mira Quien Baila´ judge, is now available to dance with you. Casper knows firsthand how dancing helps not only on a personal confidence level, but also increases your chances of connecting with someone on the dance floor.

-New York

Casper is willing to help you find your soulmate or the perfect dance partner; he knows all the moves that are necessary to impress, if you don´t believe us, Casper was one of the geniuses behind Queen Beyonce´s “Who Run The World”, and he is responsible for Nicki Minaj´s moves in her “Anaconda” video. The dancer, choreographer and creative director, has recently partnered with Chispa, the number one dating app for Latino singles in the US.

casper smart©Custom


How did you got your start in dance, we know that you have been in this business for a long time
Who did you got your dance skills from?
What‘s your favorite music to dance nowadays?
We would like to hear everything about your new partnership


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more