Inside Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s new Beverly Hills mansion

After Nicole Richie and Joel Madden sold their home to Adele in an off-market deal, the couple moved to a $10.2 million mansion just five minutes away from their previous place in Beverly Hills.

The property is located near the Coldwater Canyon in the guard-gated community of The Summit, a coveted private enclave up in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

The 6,165 square feet home sits on a 15,000 square foot lot and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. According to the listing, the kitchen is equipped with dramatic Calacatta Corchia marble and integrated custom cabinetry.

It opens onto the olive grove dining terrace and large yard with spa, pool, and fireside seating area.

The master suite offers canyon views, a custom walk-in closet and dressing area, a bright bathroom wing with a soaking tub, and a garden terrace.

Among their famous neighbors are Serena Williams, Hilary Duff, and Pete Wentz.