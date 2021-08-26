Good practices veterinarian Rosangela Hernandez suggest for extending the life of your dog

August 26 is National Dog Day, a fantastic day to celebrate all our furry friends and thank them for all the unconditional love and protection they provide. Most people don’t know, but dogs have been on the earth for at least 14,000 years. Although we wish to have the opportunity to live tons of years with them, unfortunately, the lifespan of our doggies is way less compared to the average human.

Luckily, there are ways to extend the life of people’s best friends. “Acquiring furry puppies comes with a list of responsibilities, including keeping your new baby active. The best part is that these activities are beneficial for both the owner and the pet,” Rosangela Hernandez, Veterinarian at Cachorrolandia Veterinary Dominican Republic, told HOLA! USA.

©Hola



Rosangela Hernandez, Veterinarian at Cachorrolandia Veterinary Dominican Republic

As an expert, Hernandez understands the positive impact of maintaining a pet busy. Therefore, she is sharing a list of essential activities that can positively contribute to the health of our animals.

Physical activity

The level of physical activity may depend on the breed. Pet owners should remember that anatomically not all dogs can handle the same intensity of activity; however, all dogs benefit from going out on walks or hikes at least twice a day (morning and afternoon). This practice not only helps you to breathe fresh air, but it also helps your dog stimulate its circulation, strengthens muscles and bone structure, prevent cardiovascular diseases, and relieve anxiety and stress that can cause destructive behavior.

Quality time and play