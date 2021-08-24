Exclusive: Why you should Discover Puerto Rico and it’s amazing history of bomba, salsa and reggaeton

Puerto Rico is a beautiful island full of history, color, and of above all, music. If you’re ready to travel- this is your sign to visit PR, but go outside the cobblestones of San Juan and immerse yourself into its rich musical history in places like Ponce, Caguas, and Loiza. The “heart of the Caribbean” is only 100 miles long and 35 miles wide but every inch is filled with stories of the past, and present. In collaboration with Discover Puerto Rico HOLA! USA had the opportunity to spend a few days traveling around the island to learn about the fascinating history of bomba, plena, salsa, and reggaeton, visiting the musical hubs and colorful barrios. The streets that raised the legendary salsero Hector Lavoe, and reggaetonero Daddy Yankee- artists that came before Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny. The experience was magical, and we want to share it with our readers, including recommendations to plan your perfect vacation.

DAY 1: LA RUTA DE LA SALSA



Wednesday was our first full day on the Island and we were escorted from the Sheraton Hotel and Casino in San Juan to Ponce on “La Ruta de La Salsa,” or “The Salsa Route.” Our tour guide Clemente De Freires is wearing a custom “La Ruta de La Salsa,” shirt and he starts sharing his vast knowledge of music history with a perfectly tailored playlist showing the evolution of genres like plena, bomba, rumba, guaracha, cha-cha-chá, jazz, and mambo that influenced salsa music. Salsa translates to “sauce” and was popularized in New York City during the 1960s by Cuban and Puerto Rican musicians. The base is Cuban son montuno, which was formed by a mixture of African rhythms mixed with the metric style of Spanish music. As we make the 73-mile drive to Ponce jamming out to artists like Hector Lavoe, Louis Armstrong, Arsenio Rodriguez, Machito, and Celia Cruz, each song sparks memories for those in the car. The vegetation around us begins to change, but remains beautiful.

©Hola



San Aton, Ponce, Puerto Rico

Our first stop is San Anton, Ponce, home of bomba and la plena. Plena originated in the barrio around 1900 and was influenced by the bomba style of music. We learn that it was often called the periodico cantado or “sung newspaper” because it spread news, and gossip to the townspeople. It became an expressive and at times satirical style of music for the working class and the music‘s beat and rhythm are usually played with hand drums called panderetas, or panderos, which made it easy to travel with for those who were on feet, or on a bike. We get the opportunity to play the stretched animal skin drums and create our own plena song before heading into el barrio Belgica, where there are beautiful murals of Hector Lavoe throughout and phrases like “Ponce saba a Salsa,” and “Ponce es Salsa.”