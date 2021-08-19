Is working indoors getting inconvenient? Try moving your home office to the backyard

Are you tired of those fuzzy video conferences with messy backgrounds? Is working indoors getting old? Maybe it’s time to move your office outside to your backyard.

We all need to breathe fresh air, especially when we have so many work-related things to do. “I have an outdoor office and enjoy working outside every day with my dog, Mutt Mulligan, nearby,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, an environmental education, and stewardship program that encourages outdoor living and caring for green spaces.

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more Americans working at home, Kiser points out that outdoor offices offer a way to de-stress and enjoy nature while focusing on the tasks at hand. Plus, it jazzes up those videoconference call backgrounds.

Many companies also recognize the benefits of outdoor offices and are now adding outdoor office features to their corporate campuses, encouraging employees to meet and work outside.

If you want to give it a try, the TurfMutt Foundation shared with HOLA! USA tips to help you keep your outdoor home office operational from fall into the winter months.

The outdoor office is the new home office