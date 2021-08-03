Mario Lopez shares how he prepares to send his kids back to school

Back to school is around the corner, and parents are getting ready to send their kids prepared and equipped with everything they need. Although the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to getting back to the classroom is books and school supplies, our students also need other items, such as comfortable clothing and shoes.

Mario Lopez might be an A-lister, but he and his wife Courtney Lopez, understand the importance of sending their daughter and sons to class wearing fashionable, comfy, and affordable shoes. The actor and tv host just partnered with DSW to kick off the season. “The whole Lopez fam bam is in on the act, and I’m excited to team up with DSW, kicking off the upcoming fall and back to school seasons,” he told E! News.

©DSW



Mario Lopez wears Timberland boots

“We just want to let people know that it’s a one-stop shop for families, and my family loves it. They’ve got all the cool kicks that we like for mom, dad, and for the kids. You can get everything including Adidas, Timberlands, New Balance, and all that fun stuff at DSW,” Lopez said.

According to Mario, his family is pumped with the opportunity to model for the company. “We feel really good about partnering with them. The selection is huge with a lot of brands and designers, and it‘s cost-effective.” Lopez also told the publication that for kids, having cool shoes means a lot. ”A great pair of shoes can really give you a boost of confidence, especially as a kid. I think it really can do wonders. A good pair of shoes can help kids feel good about themselves, so they’re a solid investment,” he added.

The star revealed that his kids are “pretty opinionated at this point” and ”they know what they like. My daughter is very particular, and my son is starting to be too. We let them do their own thing, which makes shopping easier for my wife and I,” he revealed. For the couple, their younger son is the easiest client. ”The baby is probably the easiest to shop with because he can‘t say anything yet,” he said. “But, we know what the other two like, so it’s pretty easy to shop for them too.”