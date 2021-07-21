World record: Dubai opens world’s deepest diving pool

Dubai has done it again, the most luxurious and innovative city in the world has another record-breaking attraction, and this time it’s all about the world’s deepest dive pool.

The depth of the Deep Dive Dubai pool is 196 feet (60 meters) and is filled with 14 million liters of fresh water, which would be the volume of around six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This new facility has successfully surpassed Poland’s record, as they had the Deepspot pool, with a depth of 45 meters. Sorry Poland.

And although the pool can only be accessed with an exclusive invitation, and has already been visited by the prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it seems they are now planning to open to the public later this year.

The new innovative pool is maintained at 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and is located inside a 1,500-square-meter oyster-shaped structure. If you are interested in this unique experience but have never done underwater exploration, the facility also offers lessons for both scuba and freediving.

“There are quite a few dive pools in the world that are deep, but this one is so much more interesting,” Deep Dive Dubai director Jarrod Jablonski shared.