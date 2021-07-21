Safety tips: How to keep your pets cool during a heat wave

We all know summer is the perfect time of the year to enjoy the sun and have a good time, however your pets might not be prepared for the rising temperatures. So we bring you the best ways to keep your pets safe when it’s hot outside.

Try to keep your pets as cool as possible, and if they need to go outside just make sure they have access to fresh water and shade. It’s also important to have short walks, or enjoy the lower temperatures in the morning.

Speaking about fresh water, remember that water evaporates faster in the summer, and your pet will want to drink more than usual. So make sure to have an extra bowl outside, or bring one with you during longer walks.

Be mindful of the different signs of heat exhaustion in pets, which include drooling, bright red tongue and gums, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, unsteadiness, and excessive panting.

Remember to protect your pets’ feet from hot surfaces, including asphalt, concrete, and sand. Dog booties are always a good idea! and keep in mind that if it’s too hot for your bare feet, it’s too hot for them.