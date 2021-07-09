Why protein supplements work better for women than men during training

If you enjoy exercise, staying in shape and working on your fitness, you are probably aware of the benefits of protein supplements. However what you didn’t know is that protein has a different effect among men and women during training.

Loading the player...

A new study has found that while these kinds of supplements help women increase the intensity of their training, it works slightly differently on men, as it makes their bodies work harder to break down the supplement, in comparison to drinking water.

This new research was presented at The Physiological Society‘s annual conference, Physiology 2021, and was introduced by the study’s first author, Tanja Oosthuyse of South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand.

It was concluded that men should be aware that protein supplements will increase their perception of effort, but it won’t have a positive effect on their efficiency while training.

“Racing nutrition, however, is very different and at the moment guidelines are standard for both men and women. We need to specify potential differences so that both men and women can train and race at the highest possible calibre,” the researchers shared.

So now you know, protein supplements will definitely help in a nutritional aspect, however if you are drinking them during your training session, you might wanna keep this new study in mind.