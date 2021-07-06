International Kissing Day: proven health benefits of giving someone a kiss

Every year we celebrate International Kissing Day on July 6, a day dedicated to giving more love and kisses, even if it is to your pet or kissing yourself on the hand. Although many might find it weird, according to science, kissing has mental and physical benefits.

After surviving 2020 and celebrating that many people worldwide are vaccinated against the coronavirus, getting your smooch on is appropriate for today.

Find below what experts say about how kissing can improve your overall health.

Kissing makes you happier

Have you heard of the ‘happy hormones’? According to experts, when you are kissing someone, your brain releases chemicals called oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. These act as a feel-good cocktail that ignites pleasure and makes you feel euphoric and with the mood of giving and receiving more affections.

Kissing has a positive impact on your self-esteem and relieves stress

A person who feels happy will be aware of their self-worth. According to a 2016 Journal of Behavioral Medicine study, people who have low levels of self-esteem or are not satisfied with their appearance have higher cortisol levels. Therefore, since kissing reduces your body’s primary stress hormone, experts suggest that when under a lot of stress, take some time to bond with a loved one.

Kissing also reduces anxiety

If kissing helps you manage your stress, it can also do wonders with your anxiety. When you give or receive a kiss from someone you love, the affection will promote relaxation and wellness.

Controls your blood pressure