Healthy summer eating: hacks and ingredient swaps for upcoming BBQ and picnics

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, and this summer is calling for a well-deserved cookout. Although it has been a minute since we all gather to have a good time and eat delicious food, we should always be mindful of our calorie intake.

To help us have healthy summer eating, Nutritionist Rania Batayneh shares with HOLA! USA her easy hacks – from must-have snacks for a summer road trip to simple ingredient swaps to pick up at the grocery store for upcoming BBQ and picnics.

Better-for-you BBQ!

Caesar pasta salad

Whether you’re hosting or attending a BBQ this summer, making healthy food choices with better-for-you dishes has never been easier. One of my favorite hacks is a Caesar pasta salad made with Purely Balanced Greek yogurt salad dressing instead of mayo and a veggie-based pasta instead of a heavy, wheat-based pasta (my favorite is Veggiecraft Cauliflower Penne, which is made with only three ingredients!).

Purely Balanced Greek yogurt salad dressing

Purely Balanced Greek Yogurt dressing is lower in fat, has 0g of added sugar, and has only 45 calories per serving, but still has a creamy taste! They also make for the perfect dip with vegetables that you can snack on while the grill is firing up.

Make time for outdoor activity

Take advantage of the longer days by getting outside and making time for activity. Exercise is a great way to improve your circulation, release the feel-good hormones like endorphins, and help your complexion (hello sunshine!). Sun exposure is the most important natural source of Vitamin D, improving your immune function and helps to keep your bones strong. To maintain healthy blood levels of vitamin D, aim to get outside for 10-30 minutes each day.

Plan with healthy treats