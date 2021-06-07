Top traditional baby names that are seeing a resurgence in popularity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have recently announced the birth of their new baby daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor , on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. And according to the couple, both names honors her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whose childhood nickname is Lilibet. Meanwhile, her middle name, Diana, honors her late grandmother and Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales.

©GettyImages



Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana of Wales

Although the selection of the names has a very special story, decades-old data shows they aren’t alone in picking old-fashioned names. According to MyHeritage, Lilibet is not the most common traditional choice; the name sits outside the top 10,000 for births in the USA in the latest published records.

Lilibet also joins other new royal additions that have been given adages. Princess Eugenie’s son, born in February, was named August after Queen Victoria’s husband, whose birth name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel. While a month later, Zara Phillips gave her son the name Lucas Philip, in a touching nod to her now late grandfather.

©@princesseugenie



Princess Eugenie and her son

Sarah Vanunu, Director of Public Relations at MyHeritage, said, “Names are a deeply personal topic and can often remind us of people we hold dear to us,” adding that “as more people research their family’s history, it is now much easier to look back and find out which names were important in your family’s past.”

“This could be a big driver for the recent boom in historical baby names, as new parents look to connect their children with ancestors,” Vanunu explained. “More parents are looking for unique adages for their children too. In the 1950s, only 5% of babies had a name outside the top 1000; now it’s more like 30%, so names continue to become more diverse,” she revealed.