Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021: Next level presents for every kind of dad

Forget soap, dad can get the party started in the shower with 30 Watt’s Sudski. Using patented grip technology, this drink holder will keep your father’s preferred beverage handy on any glossy surface - no adhesive necessary. (Also, scratch what we said about the soap - that’s important, too).

Canteen Spirits (2 x 6 packs starting at $29.99)

Bring these ready-to-drink cocktails to your Father’s Day hang and it’s sure to life dad’s spirits.

Brewferm Home Brewing Kit ($99.95)

There is only one thing you can get a guy who already has everything - a new hobby. Posted by Brewferm on Monday, May 31, 2021

Get dad a new hobby. Brewferm makes crafting your favorite Belgium drafts easy with kits that take the guesswork out of your glass. Each kit comes with all the equipment you need to clean, ferment, and cap your pints, as well as all the ingredients carefully pre-measured and ready to brew. This is gift that keeps on giving!

PortoVino Backpack ($54.95)

Papa can enjoy drinks on the go with the rugged PortoVino Backpack! This backpack makes every outing more fun and functional. Plus, the secret pouring spout lets you inconspicuously store and pour up to two full bottles of wine (or 1.5L of your favorite beverage)!

Man Crates (range)

If you’re stumped, Man Crates is the place to go. They have a specially curated section just for dad’s, bringing him the fun from the moment the crate arrives to when he cracks that thing open.

Liquid Death’s No Brainer* ($29.99)

The gift that parties and protects! If you’re dad’s a fan of beer and staying safe during the zombie apocalypse, try the ‘No Brainer’ on for size. This special edition merch item was made in honor of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead film, which you can watch with dad on Netflix now!

The Reader

Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity by Justin Baldoni* ($18.19)

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni has wielded his perspective-shifting powers into this engaging new book on the effects of traditional defined masculinity. Gift dad a thought-provoking read that is sure to engage him.

Garrett Wade ($88)

Take your old man back in time Garrett Wade’s stunning Heirloom Oil Table Lamps. He won’t know how he ever had a cozy reading night in without this lamp’s elegant glow.

Book of the Month (3 months starting at $49.99)

If your pops is an avid reader - look no further. Help dad discover the best new books with this subscription-based service.

Techy Dada

SideTrak ($269)

For the hardworking, tech-loving man in your life, SideTrak‘s portable monitors are where it’s at. Whether it’s to help improve productivity while working or for gaming and binging tv, this is one epic gift that he’ll definitely use!

Limitless Innovation’s TikiTunes ($39.99)

Up your daddio’s outdoor hang game with TikiTunes. These outdoor bluetooth speakers are where it’s at for the dad’s that love summer BBQ’s, camping and more.

The Fashionisto

Pyscho Bunny’s “Color Outside the Lines” collection in collaboration with tWitch* (range)

Psycho Bunny teamed up with The Ellen DeGeneres Show star tWitch to create a special Father’s Day clothing line. 50% of the net proceeds will be donated to Versa-Style which empowers youth through the love of dance. Get some matching garb for papa and the kids so you can partake in the #DadMoves TikTok challenge!

Tombolo* (range)

Jimmy Buffet is merely one of the stars your dad can channel with a Tombolo ensemble. Celebrity fathers like Dwyane Wade, Maluma, and Wyatt Russell are all fans of the escape wear brand. Plus, the carefree designs will put your pops in a vacation state of mind!

Dr. Motion Compression Socks ($10)

We know - getting dad socks seems so cliché, but these aren’t any old pair. Dr. Motion compression socks boast enhanced spandex combined with 360 degrees of support and a dynamic arch to assist your on-the-go pops. Plus, he can rest easy with their anti-microbial and anti-odor components. These bad boys, which come in a variety of patterns, also feature a breathable mesh upper to promote airflow and keep feet cool. His feet will certainly thank you!

William Murray Golf ( range)

William Murray Golf is the leading golf apparel line inspired by Bill Murray and his brothers, created on the notion that life and golf don’t have to be so serious. The actor’s playful nature is on full display in this cheeky line, which will bring your papa joy on and off the course.

Foodie Father

Truff Variety Pack* ($69.99)

Dial your dad’s time in the kitchen up to a sophisticated new level. Luxury truffle brand TRUFF offers a variety pack boasting all three of their beloved truffle hot sauces: The Original, HOTTER, and White Truffle. The latter made Oprah’s favorite things list and will surely make pop’s, too.

BOXED Gift Co. ($65)

BOXED Gift Co. makes gift giving easy with pre-curated gift boxes. Each creation includes mindfully selected items, 90 percent of which are handmade and come from small businesses. You can also create a custom box for the special person in your life. Pro tip: they’ve curated a brand new “Best Dad” box this year.