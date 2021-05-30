Massy Arias reveals secret to summer body confidence, ultimate healthy snack and more

Massy Arias is all about empowering people. The celebrity health coach is on a mission to elevate every aspect of life from the physical to the mental. While the personal trainer has worked with major celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and LaLa Anthony, her approach remains the same no matter who you are: striking a healthy balance between body and mind. And it all starts with snacking.

“The first step to a happier, healthier you can start with simply smart snacking,” the Dominican Republic-born motivator told us during our recent interview. Her superfood snack of choice? Almonds. It comes as no surprise that she’s partnered with California Almonds to encourage nutritious nomming.

A the summer wind starts blowing in and the world begins to reopen, we caught up with Massy to discuss getting out of one’s own pandemic health slump, putting overall wellness ahead of aesthetics, unlocking your best summer body image and more.

©California Almonds



Massy Arias is crazy about almonds

HOLA!: Thank you for keeping the world so informed and inspired in this difficult time. Health and wellness has unfortunately taken a backseat for many staying safe at home. What’s your recommendation for those wanting to dive back in, but feeling unmotivated? Massy Arias: Transitioning into a new normal and shaking off those familiar, not so great practices may be tough. However, know that the first step to a happier, healthier you can start with simply smart snacking. There is a huge connection between what we choose to eat and how we feel. Leveling up your wellness game can be as easy as following a tried-and-true formula: eating the right foods and finding a way to move your body daily. A healthy lifestyle doesn’t require a complicated regimen – start with a basic foundation and build upon that!

You recently partnered with California Almonds, a snack that’s sure to nurture the body. How did this collaboration come about? I’ve always loved incorporating almonds into my every day. Whether it’s eating almonds with fruit as a snack or incorporating almond milk into a new delicious recipe, almonds are a great source of nutrients that keeps me fueled and focused. So, when presented with the opportunity to partner with California Almonds, I was excited to share my favorite ways to savor this superfood along with the benefits of consuming it.

Almonds are clearly an amazing snack choice. There‘s a lot of differing information out there about when exactly to eat: pre or post workout. What do you think is the best strategy on this? The goal is to inspire habits that work for you as an individual, so I think pre or post workout is subjective. Personally, I like to smart snack on foods with lots of nutrients throughout the day. It’s easy to make an excuse that we don’t have the energy to do something, but many aren’t aware that simply eating a handful of almonds [23 exactly] contains major nutrients that your body needs to dominate every hour. I also like to switch it up and may recommend to others an almond milk protein shake or other energy-boosting snacks that gives me that oomph to get me through my training. The best you, needs the best fuel, so lean into the habits that help you feel your best.