Massy Arias reveals secret to summer body confidence, ultimate healthy snack and more

Massy Arias is all about empowering people. The celebrity health coach is on a mission to elevate every aspect of life from the physical to the mental. While the personal trainer has worked with major celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and LaLa Anthony, her approach remains the same no matter who you are: striking a healthy balance between body and mind. And it all starts with snacking.
“The first step to a happier, healthier you can start with simply smart snacking,” the Dominican Republic-born motivator told us during our recent interview. Her superfood snack of choice? Almonds. It comes as no surprise that she’s partnered with California Almonds to encourage nutritious nomming.
A the summer wind starts blowing in and the world begins to reopen, we caught up with Massy to discuss getting out of one’s own pandemic health slump, putting overall wellness ahead of aesthetics, unlocking your best summer body image and more.