From traveling free worldwide to lottery tickets: all the gifts people could win just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

To date, 131 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. Although the numbers keep growing, many people are still hesitant to receive the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To motivate the population and guarantee that it is perfectly safe, the government and private companies are offering incentives to thank those who decide to receive the antibodies.

From traveling free worldwide to lottery tickets, find below all the gifts people could win just for getting vaccinated.

United Airlines “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes

©GettyImages



This is “Your Shot to Fly”

The airline is offering its loyalty program members the chance to win free flights for a year’s worth of travel, in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Any new or existing MileagePlus member who uploads their vaccination records to the airline’s mobile app or website between today and June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies.

United also will announce randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion. For more information and to enter, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.

New York Incentives

©GettyImages



Statue of Liberty in New York City

Everybody loves New York, but now there are more reasons to do so. Gov. Andrew Cuomo offers free train rides to those who get vaccinated for COVID-19, and while supplies last, people can get free tickets to the New York City Football Club, Brooklyn Cyclones, NYC Ferry 10-Ride Pass, Top of the Rock, and Liberty Island.

And this isn’t all; protecting yourself from the coronavirus can secure you a $25 gift card to NYC Public Markets, memberships to the Public Theater, and a two-week membership to Citibike.

By just getting your first dose, you will also get free tickets to the Bronx Zoo, NY Aquarium, Brooklyn Museum, NY Botanical Garden and Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and the Lincoln Center.

Lottery tickets

©GettyImages



Mega Millions lottery ticket

Imagine becoming a millionaire just for getting vaccinated. Well, soon, you could be the lucky winner if you live in these states. Ohio is running five $1 million lottery draws for vaccinated adult residents, while in New York, vaccinated people will get a chance to win $5 million, from a FREE NYS lottery scratch-off ticket to individuals over 18 who get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In West Virginia, any resident between the ages of 16 and 35 will receive a $100 savings bond.

Food and drinks