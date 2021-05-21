Leonardo DiCaprio bought Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s LA home for $7.1 million

Leonardo DiCaprio just dropped $7.1 million straight into Modern Family’s actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. DiCaprio’s new LA mansion is located on the most coveted street in the Los Feliz neighborhood. For eight years, Ferguson and his husband called the place home.

It is believed that that DiCaprio, who paid slightly more than the listing price of $6.9 million, bought the home as either an investment or maybe for a family member. Three years ago, the star purchased another property in the same neighborhood for his father.

The beautiful house is located on a half-acre lot and offers 4,926 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The mansion was built in 1928 and had tons of Old Hollywood charm and architectural details.

The place was once owned by singer Gwen Stefani, who installed the backyard’s beautiful swimming pool.

As reported by Architectural Digest, Leo’s new property also features an “intricately crafted railing complemented by a detailed stenciled ceiling and terra-cotta tile floors from when the house was first built.” There’s also a two-story library, a media room, a tiled dining terrace, and views of the Griffith Observatory.