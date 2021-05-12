‘Friends’ fans can have the ultimate sleepover at Monica and Rachel’s apartment—Here’s how!

Calling all Friends fans! If you’ve ever dreamed of living at Monica and Rachel’s rent-controlled apartment, then you’re in luck. Booking.com has announced upcoming overnight stays at “The Friends Experience” in New York City. We know, Oh. My. Gawd! You and your own friend can enjoy the ultimate sleepover in the immersive two-story space.

©Booking.com



‘Friends’ fans can sleepover at Monica and Rachel’s apartment

“Booking.com and Superfly X will help a few lucky fans celebrate with an iconic experience in place of all those special occasions they may have missed out on during the pandemic, which prevented us from coming together with our friends,” according to a press release.

Per Booking.com, the lucky bookers will sleepover in the set recreation of Monica and Rachel’s apartment and will be treated to a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks, as well as a late-night game of Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room, a Friends-themed scavenger hunt, and wake up to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk.

Guests can book their overnight stay exclusively on Booking.com for $19.94 per night in honor of the year Friends premiered. For a chance to book one of the two overnight stays—Sunday, May 23, or Monday, May 24—visit Booking.com on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. ET.

©Booking.com



Fans of the iconic series can book an overnight stay at ‘The Friends Experience’ in NYC

“The Friends Experience” pays homage to the Emmy Award-winning show’s “remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets, and instantly quotable moments.” The space features interactive experiences that celebrate the iconic TV series, including set recreations with original props, costumes, limited-edition merchandise and more.