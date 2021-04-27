Spring into science: 5 ways you can help track the signs of climate change

Climate change is real, and believe it or not, we all have been experiencing it in some way or another. Springtime is shifting around the country, but there was balmy weather and “winter weather whiplash” in the Northeast. Also, the Polar Vortex is driving record low temperatures in the South, and more often, unusual seasons are showing up as unpredictable interruptions.

©GettyImages



Pink flowers on tree covered with snow during a spring season snowfall in Toronto

It is good to highlight and remember that climate change isn’t just the long, gradual ramp-up —or shifting baseline— of warming temperatures. It also manifests in extreme weather conditions fluctuations, which show us a picture of more variability and increasing intensity of storms and harsh conditions, causing outsized impacts on ecosystems, economies, and infrastructure.

Dr. Sarah Nelson, Research Director for Appalachian Mountain Club, America’s oldest outdoor organization, shared with HOLA! USA five ways you can help scientists track the seasons and further understand the sensitivity of spring:

Listen to the science

©GettyImages



A biologist checks the waste collected from the water in the sea during a cleaning operation in Illa de Arousa, northwestern Spain

Information is power; learn and do your research. Vet the things you read and hear before spreading falsehoods. AMC shares information about climate change science and impacts and debunks myths about climate change.

Reduce your carbon footprint

©GettyImages



A nurse and cycling advocate, prepares to ride her bike home after her shift

Data proves that we will see more loss of cold and winter if we continue on a high emissions scenario than a lower emissions scenario. Greenhouse gases drive our climate and directly translate to changing temperatures.

Get your boots muddy!