10 small everyday tasks that can make your day less stressful

As people, we are always looking for ways to make our day to day less hectic and stressful. Research has shown that having a morning and nighttime routine filled with tidying tasks helps add structure and makes us feel like we have more control over our lives.
Small tasks such as making the bed helps set the tone of our day and can easily be part of a morning routine. Check out the video below to learn which other tasks you should consider implementing into your daily life.
Related Content:
15 foods that will help lower anxiety
I tried a breathwork session and it surprisingly calmed my stress and anxiety
Experts share their tips on how to manage everyday stress and anxiety
Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about