Dreaming about moving to another city or state? Here are 2021’s most relaxed places in the US

Living in a place where stress takes the best of you can affect your mental health and your relationship with those around you, including family members, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. For people living in the United States, good health, stable finances, a healthy lifestyle, and peace of mind can be inexistent based on the city where they live.

Most Americans living in undesirable conditions are looking forward to catching a break. If that includes moving to another city or state, they will not think twice to gather their belongings and start from scratch.

LawnStarter, a startup making lawn care easy, affordable and reliable, ranked the Most Relaxed Cities by “comparing over 190 of the biggest U.S. cities across 57 key indicators of a zen atmosphere.” According to their research, their comprehensive guide focuses on almost everything, “from depression rates to the share of adults with high blood pressure to the average length of a workday.”

2021’s most relaxed places in the US

California is crown as “the State of Calm”

The state of California figures in the top position for having four of the “Most Relaxed Cities” in the top ten. The ranking shows Sunnyvale in number one for excelling in the physical health category and number three for best mental health.

Highest median household income

2021’s most relaxed places in the US

There is no doubt that money opens the doors for tranquility. Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that half of the cities in the top 10 also have the highest median household income in the U.S. The ranking includes Sunnyvale, California; Naperville, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; and Arlington, Virginia, and San Francisco, as some of the nation’s wealthiest suburbs.