Spring Road Trip Guide

Warmer weather makes us crave long, scenic drives to relaxing destinations and fun times with family and friends. All of this means one thing…ROAD TRIP! We asked our editors to share their road trip recommendations that take into consideration some different types of groups that travel together: senior editor Alonso Collantes travels with his wife and children, entertainment writer Jovita Trujillo seeks out new adventures with her friends, and lifestyle writer Shirley Gomez loves a romantic getaway with her partner.

California Dreaming

Gorgeous coastal views, desert landscapes, culinary delights…the journey is as relaxing and fun as the destination when you are road tripping through California.

Romantic Getaway – Sonoma County in Northern California is a great option for experiencing Euro-vibes without springing for a trans-Atlantic plane ticket. Though not quite the South of France, you can find everything from lavender farms and wineries to top-notch restaurants that will make your Instagram account and your palette sing.

©iStockimages



Sunset in the vineyards of Sonoma County, CA

©iStockimages



A romantic stroll through lavender fields in Northern California

Girl’s Trip – Palm Springs is a perennial favorite for anyone looking to escape big city bustle. Fit and active types will enjoy hiking the Indian Canyons or the walking trails near the Palm Dessert. There is great shopping a short drive away at the Cabazon Outlets and a day trip to Joshua Tree in Death Valley is a must for every bucket list.

©iStockimages



Indian Canyons in Palm Springs, California

©iStockimages



Joshua Tree National Park in California

Family Fun – San Francisco’s Mission District has some must-see gems for even the most skeptical teenager. The murals on Clarion Alley and Balmy Alley are more than just backdrops for their next Instagram post, many are depictions of socio-political histories, environmental concerns, and the impact of gentrification. Be sure to also drive up to Fisherman’s Wharf for a walk along the pier and a mandatory stop at The Original Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop.