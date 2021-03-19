Bella Hadid is selling her SoHo penthouse nine months after purchasing it for over $6 million

Bella Hadid thinks it is time to move on; therefore, she has decided to move out from her New York City apartment. The model put on the market the 2,569 square feet SoHo penthouse for $6.5 million.

The unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and its private rooftop balcony. Also, a living room, dining area, kitchen, home office, and a wine room with space for 100 bottles. The property is part of a six-story building with 14 residential units with access to a community rooftop terrace.

Hadid bought the renovated apartment in June 2020 for $6.1 million. To date, the listing is held by Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: New York and Sell It Like Serhant, Ryan Serhant.