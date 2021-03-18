10 Amazing Inventions Created by Women

Women’s History Month is still in full swing and it’s one of our favorite times to really celebrate and honor women and all of their accomplishments!

Although women are continuously making strides and breaking glass ceilings today, back in the day women also had a tremendous impact on inventions and everyday things we use today. Inventions such as the aquarium and ice cream maker were all invented by females. Pretty cool!

Check out below more incredible inventions by women.

