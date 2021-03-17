Qatar sets innovation bar high with luxury Eco-Floating hotel

Qatar is setting the innovation bar high, revealing their plans to build a never-seen-before floating hotel that could generate electricity with the help of solar, wind and tidal energy.

Loading the player...

Designed by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio, the Eco-Floating Hotel would have a doughnut-shape, with the main purpose of producing clean energy by spinning slowly and generating its own energy in the process.

©Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio





Although there’s still a long way to go for the construction plans to be developed, it has been reported that the hotel would have 152 rooms and carefully organized vertical axis wind turbines, each capable of generating 25 kilowatts of electricity.

©Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio





Another step that could bring sustainability to the project is the use of solar energy, with the glass roof of the building also programmed to collect rainwater.

©Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio





Qatar is on top of the floating real estate business, announcing the creation of 16 structures with 101 rooms in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, intended to accommodate guests for the event, located 15 minutes from the main stadium.