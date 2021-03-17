Here’s how Rihanna’s new $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion looks inside

Rihanna’s new 7,600-square-foot $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion is to die for. The 33-year-old Barbados native recently purchased a secluded house in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles County in California.

Riri’s home comes with all the privacy a superstar like her needs. The exclusive cul-de-sac mansion has hedges and gates that protect the singer from intruders, while a driveway leads to an attached two-car garage.

The property, originally built in 1938 and previously owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, also has French Oak flooring throughout, a spa-style bath with private outdoor space, a chef’s kitchen with double islands, and two fridges, plus white cabinetry with gold hardware.

Situated in almost a 22,000-square-foot lot, the five bedrooms seven bathrooms mansion has a gym, entertainment areas, including a multi-level outdoor courtyard with a fire pit and a pool.

The master bedroom overlooks the Coldwater Canyon and has a massive walk-in closet. The wall-sized sliding glass doors allow the “Diamond” singer to enjoy the surrounding nature and feel like she is the only girl in the world.

According to Architectural Digest, the area is known for its current and former residents, including Mariah Carey, Madonna, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Earlier this month, HOLA! USA reported that Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty is worth $1 billion. The acclaimed singer, fashion innovator, and makeup mogul joined the private equity firm involved with LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. “LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skin care and lingerie,” LVMH and Rihanna said in a statement.