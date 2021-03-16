The Home Edit’s Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer share their secrets to success and spring cleaning

It’s halfway through March which means spring is right around the corner. As the temperatures rise and we start getting excited for warmer days ahead, a task we might be itching to do is spring clean. Regardless if spring cleaning is your thing or not, it’s sometimes helpful to bring in the experts to learn a thing or two from about cleaning and organizing.

Luckily, we had the opportunity to chat with cleaning and organizing experts and stars of the hit Netflix show, ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit,’ Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer. The cleaning extraordinaries talked with HOLA! USA about everything from their line Rume, how they started their business, and how everyone should go about cleansing and organizing your space the right way without feeling overwhelmed.

After just a few minutes of speaking with Teplin and Shearer, it’s easy to see how the two have created such a successful brand after almost six years of working together. Their chemistry is unmatched and it’s understandable how Teplin and Shearer met on a blind lunch date and created their business after only a few hours of knowing each other. They both explained that each other’s strengths and weaknesses work well together and at the end of the day, their business foundation is built trust.