International Women’s Day 2021: Celebrating achievements and calling out gender bias and inequality

Every March 8 after the earliest Women’s Day observance held in 1909, people around the world celebrate, highlight and honor women’s achievements and contributions while challenging and calling out gender bias and inequality. For 2021, the International Women’s Day (IWD) selected #ChooseToChallenge as this year’s campaign theme.

According to the IWD website, the theme challenges the world population to be alert, responsible for its thoughts and actions, and “choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements” to create an inclusive world.

To be part of the celebration, the IWD invites all gender identities to strike the #ChooseToChallenge pose. By putting your hand high, you will be showing your commitment “to choose to challenge inequality, call out bias, question stereotypes, and help forge an inclusive world.”

The world is full of smart women breaking barriers: today and every day, we should celebrate them.

Find below eight women leaving their marks in diverse industries.

Gabriela Ponce

Gabriela Ponce is the Mexican-American daughter of a Math educator, a dedicated community advocate, and granddaughter of farmworkers who now work as the Forza Motorsport tools and tech art team producer at Turn 10 Studios and the Team Xbox Latinx community lead.

Originally from El Centro, in the agricultural heartland of Southern California, Ponce started as the program manager at Xbox. She oversaw social experiences for gamers of all backgrounds to make meaningful connections with one another across spatial and cultural borders.

Graduated from UC San Diego, she was one of the small minority women in her class to earn a Computer Science degree. As one of the nation’s leading women and Latinx professionals in game development, she feels blessed to have a career in which she can combine her passions for culture, the visual arts, and technology, and seeks every day to “pay it forward” by empowering others to break into and succeed in the gaming industry.

Carin Luna-Ostaseski