Dubai sets new record: The world’s largest piece of art is now a skyscraper

Dubai is taking their architectural aesthetics to new heights, quite literally!

Loading the player...

Designed by renowned Israeli artist Zygo, the new project named The Clothespin Tower, will be the largest piece of art in the Dubai skyline, featuring 40 luxury floors in the 560 feet tall skyscraper.

Projected to be the biggest piece of art ever created, the tower is meant to be a symbol of peace, hope and love, serving as commercial space for shopping centers, art galleries, and restaurants.

©Courtesy of 'The Clothespin Tower'





The Clothespin Tower will be divided in two parts, is set to begin construction in 2023 and is planned to be a “powerful experience” for guests and viewers.

The other part of the art piece will be home for guests and residents, including 1,200 luxurious rooms with bespoke experiences for guests, and 300 apartments for residents of the tower.

©Courtesy of 'The Clothespin Tower'





The artist stated that the audience will be “active part of the project, from being passive viewers” of the work of art, to have the “option to be a part of the tower.”

“Imagine being able to step into the tower and live in it, feel it from the inside, and even change it a little with each guest’s personal character.”