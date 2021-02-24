IKEA is now selling aesthetically pleasing pre-built tiny homes

While IKEA is known for its affordable furniture, its furniture is also known to come with pages and pages of instructions. However, it seems that the home services store is taking a different approach with a new item.

News came out that IKEA is now making tiny houses. According to the New York Post, the Swedish furniture company is experimenting with the Tiny Home Project, which consists of designing a 187-square-foot abode on a flatbed trailer. You can put down your wrench and hammer as these homes come prebuilt. This new endeavor is in partnership with media company Vox Creative and Wisconsin-based tiny home and RV builder Escape, according to the publication.

The IKEA Boho XL model starts at $47,500 and there is the option of adding on extra features for a customized feel. IKEA and Escape made sure to make the tiny home multifunctional. According to Architectural Digest, “designers made use of the vertical space for storage and to stash items not in use away to make the space feel larger. Both the queen-sized bed and couch have built-in storage spaces underneath, for instance.”

©Josiah and Steph Photography (Ikea)



A preview of IKEA’s new tiny home.

“How I started was really listing out all the needs for the space,” IKEA senior interior design leader Abbey Stark said in an IKEA video.“Like, how do you design around a wheel well and the mechanics of the home? I wanted to source renewable, reusable, and recycled materials when possible to make the space functional as well as beautiful.”

This tiny home has a cozy feel to it as it is filled with neutral colors, blond wood, and minimal style accents, according to Architectural Digest.

Right now, viewers are invited to virtually tour the tiny home.