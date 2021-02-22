I tried a breathwork session and it surprisingly calmed my stress and anxiety

Only a few months into 2021 and it’s hard to believe that life is still in lockdown and we’re not able to carry on as normal just yet. It’s safe to say that I have not thought about my mental health as often or as in depth as I have this past year.

Prior to the pandemic, I definitely had my share of daily stresses, anxiety ridden days, and the typical worries of my future. Once forced into lockdown, unable to see the outside world, and left alone with my own thoughts, I found myself unable to control my anxiety. Although I never really classified myself as a person who severely suffers from anxiety, I was very aware and empathetic to those who did and I got a glimpse of it throughout 2020.

Now, I’d like to think that over the course of the year I’ve grown as a person and became more self-aware of things I’d like to personally improve on. However, one thing I didn’t check off my list was getting a hold on my stress and anxiety that has been at an all-time high during this unprecedented time. Although my friends and I often talk about going to therapy to learn the tools we need to better ourselves, I haven’t taken the necessary steps to attend a (virtual) therapy session yet.

One weekday morning as I was settling into the computer at my desk, I received an email about “using breathwork to calm stress and anxiety.” I never clicked to open an email fast enough. The idea of using your breath as a form of healing therapy was intriguing to me. In that email, I learned of Ana Lilia , a certified breathwork teacher and healer. I didn’t know what exactly Lilia did or what her work consisted of, but I was eager to learn more.