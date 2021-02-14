Celebrity Valentine’s Day photos: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and more

Roses are red, violets are blue, stars celebrate Valentine’s Day just like you! Well, perhaps with a bit more pomp and circumstance. Now more than ever, the world needs love and celebrity couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez deliver this Valentine’s Day ! From extravagant displays to sweet love notes, here’s how all your favorite estrellas spent Cupid’s holiday and honored their one and onlys.

Cardi B

©@offset Offset showered Cardi B with love

Cardi B got a 20K gift and insane flower display - get all the details here!

Eva Longoria

Eva typed up a tender tribute to her very private husband Jose Pepe Baston.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez