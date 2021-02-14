sofia vergara husband

Celebrity Valentine’s Day photos: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and more

From celebrity couples to Galentine’s groups, we’ve rounded up all the highlights

Roses are red, violets are blue, stars celebrate Valentine’s Day just like you! Well, perhaps with a bit more pomp and circumstance. Now more than ever, the world needs love and celebrity couples like  Jennifer Lopez  and  Alex Rodriguez  deliver this  Valentine’s Day ! From extravagant displays to sweet love notes, here’s how all your favorite estrellas spent Cupid’s holiday and honored their one and onlys.

Cardi B

cardi b husband©@offset
Offset showered Cardi B with love

 Cardi B  got a 20K gift and insane flower display - get all the details here!

Eva Longoria

 

 Eva  typed up a tender tribute to her very private husband Jose Pepe Baston.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

 

Find out more about the iconic pair’s  V-Day away from each other !

Lele Pons

 

 Lele Pons and her newly-announced love Guaynaa put out a video featuring their typical glamorous and then hilarious vibe.

Tommy Mottola and Thalia

 

Tommy honored his love Thalia with a lovely throwback from their lavish 2000 wedding.

Matthew MConaughey


 

The star took a trip down rom-com memory lane to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

shawn mendes camila cabello©@shawnmendes
Nobody ‘stacks up’ to Shawn and Camila

ShawnBello treated themselves to a delicious-looking Valentine’s Day themed breakfast at home.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

 

These two never shy away from public displays of affection and it warms our hearts.

Bella Hadid

 

The model shared a funny Valentine to Pete Wentz and all the “hopeless romantics” out there.

Sofía Vergara

 

The Modern Family alum touted her favorite brand over the weekend after asking fans to create virtual Valentine’s Day card for St. Jude patients.

More to come!


