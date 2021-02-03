These Latina goal-getters are following their passion to achieve new heights

Miami is definitely a hot spot for Latina entrepreneurs these days. A handful are turning their childhood passions into dreams and launching businesses inspired by their Hispanic upbringing. I caught up with four trailblazers who are leaving their mark in Miami and making a big impact on the ever-burgeoning city.



Match Made in Heaven

Wives and business partners, Natalie, 37 and Stephanie Otero, 34, of Happy Vegan Bakers in Hialeah launched their business 5 1/2 years ago out of a tiny nook inside a bakery called El Tejadito’s Bakery. They rented space before saving enough money to open their own proper shop. Today, Happy Vegan Bakers is one of the only eateries in the country where you can nosh on vegan pastelitos.



With their dream and their savings, Natalie and Stephanie Otero launched their business, Happy Vegan Bakers in Hialeah over 5 years ago.

“We decided to do vegan because we are both vegans. We did not want to sacrifice the flavors and tradition we grew up with (Natalie is Cuban and Stephanie is Dominican and Colombian) but we did not want to use animal products.” The Oteros both attribute their love of the kitchen to their grandmothers. “We learned how to cook by looking at our grandmothers,” said Natalie. “It was their way of showing their love,” added Stephanie.



The entrepreneurial duo shared how their aha moment happened…”We used to go every Wednesday to a Wynwood Art Gallery for their Wine Wednesday event in 2014. We were selling among more established brands and we were the only ones who would sell out.”

Today, their demographic is 18- to 35-year-olds, but they also get non-vegans and abuelitos and abuelitas that are buying for their grandkids. “If we post it, they will come,” referring to their Instagram (@happyveganbakers) which helps them promote their menu.



"We use our car for everything," said Natalie. Without it, we could not do deliveries, distribution, and shop for ingredients. We use it to take our 15- and 11-year-old daughters out. We went cross country for our honeymoon in our Toyota."



