Wendell Figueroa opens up about his new project, Picou Borbón, a virtual art gallery

The Covid-19 pandemic has come to change the world and pushed us to see things from a different perspective. Life has changed and everything we were accustomed to, our usual routines, from social life to work are now very different, and we must now adapt to life in a new reality. We spoke with Wendell Figueroa Ruiz, a renowned luxury public relations executive based in New York. The changes brought about by the pandemic moved him to start a new project in the art world, the Picou Borbón gallery.



1. Who is Wendell Figueroa? Tell us about yourself

I was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and have lived in the New York for the past 35 years. I studied Business Administration, specializing in marketing and communications, here in New York and French Literature and Philology at Paris’ Sorbonne University. Subsequently, I earned an MBA in International Business. My passions are history, art, culture and travel; I love to read and to learn new things. Traveling is my biggest passion and I have been to more than ninety countries, both for work as well as for leisure and am fluent in five languages. I have an eye for beauty and love handmade things –from clothes and shoes to art and design objects; it is exactly what has moved me to undertake my latest project, the Picou Borbón art gallery.

My career in the world of communications and public relations has afforded me the possibility of working around the world, specializing in the luxury goods industry; I have represented several well-known brands of jewelry, watches, fashion and accessories such as: Bizzotto, Jewelmer, Lisa Nik, Lottusse, Mattioli, Portrait Eyewear, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tous and Versace, and worked for many years with the lifestyle and fashion press as well as many celebrities.

©Marshall Troy Wendell Figueroa

2. How has your life changed because of Covid-19?

First and foremost, work in my industry has slowed down, coming to a near halt in certain aspects. Ever since February that I went to a party in Burgos, Spain, I have not been able to travel again. Before the beginning of the pandemic, I would travel every month for work meetings, client events or for personal reasons. All of that now seems to have disappeared and it is virtually impossible to travel with the same ease as before. The brands and companies that we work with are being more cautious when it comes to investing in new projects given the instability and uncertainty that pervade around the world. On a positive note, this has allowed me to rest and spend more time at home, something that has was virtually impossible for me; I can now sleep more, read and enjoy cooking, one of my favorite pastimes.

3. How have you survived the pandemic?

I must say that I have not caught the virus though I have relatives and friends who have been quite sick; thankfully they have all recovered. I have tried to be very careful and followed all the rules dictated by the health authorities, going out only when absolutely necessary. The best way to distract myself and clear my mind has been to spend time studying and reading those books that always interested me but never had time to read and cooking; I have taken advantage of the free time to watch countless series on Netflix and prepared innumerable tasty dishes. All in all, I cannot complain as so far I have kept my spirits high and the confinement or lack of travel have not affected me emotionally as I initially thought they would. During the summer months, I was able to go hiking in the woods or riding my bike every day, and being amidst nature was of great help. Another new activity I have undertaken recently is an editorial collaboration with The Sustainable Mag, a publication that focuses on sustainability in the luxury and fashion industries, speaking in a fresher language directly to the younger generations.