Jennifer Lopez opens up about Botox and plastic surgery

Jennifer Lopez has had enough about rumors! The performer wants to clear the air after the numerous claims of Botox and plastic surgery made by her fans and followers.

The singer who recently made latinos proud for her performance at Joe Biden’s Inauguration, took to Instagram to make sure people stopped gossiping about her age defying skin.

JLo has had to address rumors multiple times, recently commenting under one of her posts that stated she had applied “tons of Botox.”

To which she responded “That’s just my face!! For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!”

After launching her successful line JLo Beauty and insisting she can be “youthful and timeless at every age,” she took the time to explain why she wants people to stop lying about her skin.

“I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works.’”