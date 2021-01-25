Why Anne Hathaway felt lucky being pregnant on the set of ‘The Witches’

Anne Hathaway opens up about her experience, being pregnant with her second child, while working on the set of the HBO movie The Witches .

The 38-year-old star who is now promoting her new film Locked Down, revealed she had a very different experience during pregnancy, in comparison to when she was expecting her now 4-year-old son Jonathan.

Confessing that she probably wouldn‘t have been able to go through the filming of the project if she was carrying her first child.

Anne went on to explain during her latest interview that with Jonathan she felt like she couldn’t get off the couch, and wanted to eat all the ice cream possible.

She also said she feels “very lucky” for having a different experience, as she didn’t know what to expect being pregnant with her second child Jack.

The actress, who has also opened up about some minor inconveniences on the set of the movie, admitted that with Jack, she felt more energy and “could eat salads” and go to the gym.