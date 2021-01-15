Simple ways to cleanse and detox your body for the new year

It’s halfway through the first month of the new year and hopefully, by now you are getting into the groove of things with your health and fitness goals. Regardless of what you’re looking to achieve for yourself this year, it’s always helpful and beneficial to start on the right foot.

Rodrigo Garduño, recommends to successfully achieve any fitness or health goal after the holidays, start by doing a detox to cleanse your body. This detox period is to eliminate all of the sugars and fats that might have accumulated over the past month or so during the holiday season. The first step in a natural and healthy detox is to meal plan for a seven day period.

©Istock Colorful healthy foods are key when detoxing.

In order to do this, Rodrigo Garduño suggests planning to have five small meals throughout the day, three of those meals will consist of food and the other two will be liquids. The food meals should be spread out throughout the day, one for breakfast in the morning, one in the mid-afternoon for lunch, and the last one for dinner.

It is crucial to include a protein source in each of these meals, so by the end of the day, you should have eaten between 90 and 120 grams of protein. It also matters the type of protein you’re eating, which should be lean proteins such as chicken and fish or vegetables if you’re not a meat-eater.

If you’re on the go or short on time, homemade green juices really come in handy during this detox, according to the 54D founder. It’s an easy way to get in nutrients while also satisfying your hunger. Check out the label prior to consuming so you know exactly what is in the juice, which should only be pure vegetables and no fruit or sweetener.