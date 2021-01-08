Helpful tips to kickstart your 2021 health goals

The holidays are behind us and we are well into 2021 already. Although we might have tried our best to stick to healthy eating habits while gathering with friends and family, some of us might have indulged in one too many holiday treats and that’s okay. Now that it’s the new year, we can set new goals and intentions for 2021 to be the best versions of ourselves.

©iStock Set your health goals and intentions for the new year.

The 54D nutrition team advises us to not dwell on possibly falling off the healthy eating bandwagon and leave it in the past. We enjoyed our holiday treats and the company we spent it with and now it’s time to take responsibility and continue onwards.

Loading the player...

While setting our realistic health goals, we must ease into them and not overwhelm ourselves with too much at once. One of the things the 54D team advises is to not try to starve yourself to make up for the decadent treats or overeating that might have taken place over the holidays.

Instead, start by planing your meals in advance so that you can take the guesswork out and make your day-to-day a bit easier. It’s much easier to have something healthy to grab and eat since it’s already planned out versus eating something unhealthy out of desperation. These planned meals should be colorful and consist of vegetables, protein, and healthy fats, according to 54D.