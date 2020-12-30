The year in Google searches: In 2020 the world searched how to help more than ever

This year has been tough for everyone. The coronavirus has changed everyone’s plans, habits and way of life. However, some good has come out of this pandemic. We now value many things that we used to take for granted and considered “normal”, like spending time with family or friends, visiting our grandparents, or having lunch in a restaurant. Despite the many changes that coronavirus bought to our lives, it wasn’t the only event that happened this year. According to Google Trends , these have been the most searched topics of 2020 in the United States.

General searches

1. Election results

©@Oprah

2. Coronavirus

©GettyImages

3. Kobe Bryant

©GettyImages

4. Coronavirus update