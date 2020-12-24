This Zodiac sign is most destined for fame and fortune

Gemini (May 21 - June 21):

Making up 9% of the top 100 highest paid celebrities in 2020 are Geminis. Geminis love being credited for whatever they do as much as they love the idea of being famous. So, it’s no surprise Kanye West is the highest earning among them reeling in $170 million this year, followed by Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood who both earned $59 million.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Also accounting for 9% are the ever so passionate Scorpios. Not only are they great at driving their own fame and maintaining it, but they are also great multi-taskers which helps with earning that extra income. Ryan Reynolds takes the title of the highest earning Scorpio this year ($71.5 million), followed by Gordon Ramsay ($70 million) and Kevin Jonas ($68.5 million).

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Virgos follow suit making up 9% of the highest earning celebs. All around, this sign made $634,300,000 this year, with much of that being contributed by Tyler Perry ($97 million), Nick Jonas ($68.5 million) and Dr Phil ($65.5 million). Attention-grabbing Virgos love being known and crave being paid for doing so, they are methodical perfectionists and it always pays off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Like the previous three signs, Cancers also contribute to 9% of the highest paid celebs of 2020. Known for being intuitive, it’s clear to see they know when a good opportunity presents itself in the form of a special talent with football sensation Lionel Messi being the highest earning of the sign ($104 million), Ariana Grande and her showstopping vocals came second ($72 million) and the self-proclaimed ‘rockstar’ Post Malone falls just behind earning $60 million this year.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 20):

Aquarians made up 8% of the list this year. Known for their intelligence it’s obvious they can spot a good deal when they see one. Bringing in a total of $642,300,000, football icons Ronaldo and Neymar brought in the most ($105 and $95.5 million respectively), alongside Ellen DeGeneres despite attempts to cancel her this year ($84 million).

Taurus (April 19 - May 20):

Making up 7% of this year‘s highest earners are Taurus’. Much of their wealth can be attributed to their determination and stubbornness, they tend to have an eye for lucrative investments. Dwayne Johnson was the highest earning among his zodiac sign ($87.5 million) followed by Alex Pall from The Eagles ($68 million) and Marshmello ($56 million).

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21):

This year, Sagittarius makes up 6% of the highest celebrity earners. While they are experimental and open minded, they don‘t always extend themselves to where the money resides. They were still able to make a handsome $399,600,000 between them with Taylor Swift being the highest earning of them all ($63.5 million), followed by Keith Richards ($59 million) and then Jay-Z ($53.5 million).

Aries (March 20 - April 21):

Second to last are Aries who only made up 5% of this year‘s Forbes list. Despite being great leaders, it seems they don’t do as much commanding when it comes to money. Also known to be short-tempered and moody this isn’t always helpful when it comes to business. Still, celebrities such as Elton John were able to make $81 million this year, as well as James Patterson ($80 million) and Celine Dion ($42 million).

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Pisces and their passive nature sees them coming in last place with only 4% of this year‘s highest earning celebrities. The three highest earning stars with this sign were basketball sensation Steph Curry ($74.4 million), Suga ($50 million) and Rihanna ($46 million).