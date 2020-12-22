Zac Efron’s Los Angeles home is on the market for $5.9 million dollars

It looks like Zac Efron wants to make his move to Australia permanent, and he’s selling his home in Los Angeles to prove it.

After living in the home for 7 years, the star has listed the home--which he purchased for $4 million in 2013--for a whopping $5.9 million. During his time there, Efron made some upgrades around the home, which includes updating the swimming pool and spa with a waterfall and taking advantage of the view, which spans from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.

©GrosbyGroup

The compound is 5,644 square feet with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a handful of living spaces, each of which have stunning views of the city down below. Inside the home, wood floors, accent walls, and custom fireplaces give the space some serious character.

Zac’s palace sits at the end of a gated driveway in the Oaks, which is a coveted neighborhood sidled up against the Hollywood Hills. This same neighborhood is home to a lot of celebrities and other architectural landmarks, including Lloyd Wright’s iconic Mayan Revival-style masterpiece known as the Samuel-Novarro House.

©GrosbyGroup

While the High School Musical alum wasn’t exactly born and raised in Los Angeles, he grew up just a few hours away in San Luis Obisbo. More recently, the star has been spending less and less time in Southern California, so it makes sense that he wants to sell such a beautiful home for someone else to enjoy.

While Efron is known for his work as an actor, he has been expanding his versatility recently with his Netflix documentary series, where he explored different placed around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien. While exploring more healthy and sustainable ways to live on Down to Earth with Zac Efron, it’s possible he decided to downsize himself, too.

©GrosbyGroup

When he’s not traveling the globe, Efron has spent the last year living in Australia. While filming the upcoming survival thriller Gold, he reportedly rents a house near the beach in Byron Bay. This is the same place he met his now-girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, a local restaurant server who he was first spotted with over the summer.