Apple Fitness+ has become one of our go-to online workout apps - here’s why (Review)

Over the past nine months in quarantine, I feel like I’ve become an expert in testing out various workout streaming services and becoming somewhat of a connoisseur in this category. I usually have high expectations when it comes to online workouts so I set the bar fairly high when I learned that I would be testing out Apple’s new fitness app, called Apple Fitness+.

©Apple Apple Fitness+ is competing with other online streaming workout services.

Fitness+ doesn’t offer live classes but it does have an extensive library of nine different types of workouts in the categories of HIIT, yoga, core, strength, treadmill, cycling, rowing, dance, and mindful cool downs led by over 20 energetic trainers from all over the world.

©Fabiana Buontempo Fitness+ lets you customize your workouts based on length, style, and type of music.

2020 has been the year of online workouts considering most gyms across the country have closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s no surprise that Apple joined the streaming bandwagon. If you’re considering trying Fitness+, you must first have the required Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

Cheaper than most gym memberships, Fitness+ allows you to follow along to quality workouts for $9.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) for use of up to five family members. Of course, if you’re interested in testing out the app before committing to a monthly fee, you can take advantage of a free month trial.