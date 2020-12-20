Salma Hayek’s holiday home and more celebrity Christmas decorations

Deck the halls! 2020 may have changed the holidays in a lot of ways, but it can’t stop us from decorating. Stars like Salma Hayek and Millie Bobby Brown are inspiring us all to step up our game in the festive sphere.
From glittering trees to garland wrapped glam, scroll on through for all the best celebrity Christmas decorations of the year!
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ masterpiece:
Salma Hayek’s down-to-earth setup:
Jessica Alba gave us a sweet look at her family room:
Julianne Hough’s magical Disney dazzle:
Reese Witherspoon’s traditional front door decor:
Sofia Vergara’s ad-worthy cheer:
