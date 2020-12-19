Viola Davis is toned and ready for her next project after shedding ‘Ma Rainey’ weight

There is not doubt that Viola Davis is ready for her next project. The actress shared workout photo after shedding ‘Ma Rainey’ weight and she looks AMAZING. Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey aren’t the only actors who shape-shift for roles by gaining or losing a bunch of weight. Davis has been working hard with her trainer Gabriela Mclain to shed the weight she gained to play legendary blues singer Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, streaming now on Netflix. .

Davis looks toned and gorgeous while lifting 15-pound dumbbells in an all back fit. Davis credited her trainer in the caption and wrote, “Love my amazing trainer, @gabrielamclain! She played a major role in getting me back in shape after gaining weight to play #MaRainey 💛 #TBT.”



The Oscar award-winning actress got the attention of fans and celebs who praised her physique. Eva Longoria commented, “I mean can you look any more beautiful!!!” And Broad City’s Ilana Glazer wrote,”R U 25 🙃.” Beyonce ’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson quoted her “Brown Skin Girl,” lyrics writing, “‘Skin just like pearls / the best thing in the world.’ gorgeous.”

Davis said she gained as much weight “as [she] could” to look like Rainey, for the film. “I didn’t want [Ma] to physically look like she was apologizing for herself. I wanted her to switch,” Viola told Zora. “If those breasts were hanging out like that? They just hung out. She was unapologetic about her sexuality. I just feel like in playing her, I had to honor that.” But, as Davis explained to the Toronto International Film Festival. “[the blues singer] was really big, close to 300 pounds. I got close to 200. Ann Roth, the great costume designer, she said, ‘Viola, what body do you want to look like?’ And the body that I loved — once again I grew up with a lot of big woman that I thought were the most beautiful woman in the word. So for me it was Aretha Franklin. I wanted that body.”