Apple launched a new fitness app and here is why we love it so far (Review)

Health and fitness have been a really important part of my life since I was a freshman in high school. Coming from an Italian family who always has a big appetite, I made it a point to learn healthy eating habits at a young age and I utilized my daily dance classes as exercise. As I got older, I realized more and more that taking care of my body does wonders for me mentally and physically.

I started taking health and fitness even more seriously once I entered college. I definitely tried my fair share of fad diets but learned that proper nutrition and breaking a sweat each day is the magic potion and that combination really helped me release built-up stress and anxiety.

Throughout the years, I’ve tried so many different exercises and routines, I have honestly lost count. I don’t consider myself an expert in the field but I often conduct my own research and through a lot of trial and error, at 27-years-old I finally learned what type of exercise routine works best for my body.

Fitness Background

I’m the type of person who loves trying out the newest workout class and staying in the know about the latest fitness trends, and while I’ve tried numerous types of exercises out there, I am a creature of habit. So my current routine is mainly built around strength training. I love lifting weights to feel strong and empowered, so I strength train about 3-4 times a week while mixing in cardio 1-2 times a week. Sadly, I have to admit that I feel a bit bored and unmotivated with my current workout routine so it’s perfect timing that the new Apple Fitness+ app just launched today.