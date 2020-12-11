How to eat a healthy and nutritious meal during a holiday celebration

As the holidays are creeping up and the end of the year is soon approaching, the idea of trying to remain healthy and stick to mindful habits might seem like a daunting task. The holiday season may also look a bit different this year considering the circumstances, but if you find yourself still getting together with friends and family to celebrate, you may be wondering how to successfully navigate a night of festivities while staying on track with your goals.

Having a nutritious, filling meal is key while also allowing yourself to indulge a bit without feeling guilty. The 54D Nutrition Team provided some great insight into what a nutritious meal should look like any time of the year, but especially during the holiday season with all of the temptations around us.

For starters, 54D once again advised that organization is key in being successful with staying on a healthy track. Planning the structure of your lunch or dinner will make it easier to balance. Also, it’s helpful to divide your meal into three if you can, choose an appetizer option, a main dish, and a dessert.

©Istock Starting with a salad as an appetizer is key.

For your appetizer, make sure to start with a salad or vegetables if you have access to them. This allows you to fill up on fiber which will aid in calming your hunger and prevent you from grabbing more food than you should later on, according to the 54D Nutrition Team.

For the main dish, it’s crucial to fill your plate with high-protein foods, such as turkey, meatballs, chicken, or a plant based protein. Protein will keep you satiated and reduce cravings that could cause you to overeat such as when eating high-carb, high-fat foods. The Mushroom Stuffed Tenderloin recipe provided below from the 54D team is a great choice, which can be accompanied by roasted potatoes or another vegetable dish for a well-rounded meal that will consist of protein, carbs, and veggies.

Mushroom Stuffed Tenderloin

6 Servings | 1 hr 10 min



Ingredients: